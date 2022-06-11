The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives $70.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 849.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 48,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 592.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $32,653,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

