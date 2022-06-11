Skeena Resources (SKE) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Skeena Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -68.66% -57.14% Skeena Resources Competitors -114.66% -88.92% 0.18%

This table compares Skeena Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A -$93.81 million -5.29 Skeena Resources Competitors $1.65 billion $141.09 million -11,008.91

Skeena Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Skeena Resources and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skeena Resources Competitors 478 2768 3616 78 2.47

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.97%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 55.71%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

About Skeena Resources (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

