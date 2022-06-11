Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 783 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($9.81).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.21) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.08) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($13,994.79). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.08), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($381,721.99).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 614.80 ($7.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 638.89. The company has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 732.80 ($9.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.56%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

