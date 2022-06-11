Analysts Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $105.10

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $102.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

