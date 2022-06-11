Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Target Price at $153.61

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

ANET opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.28. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $746,324.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 12,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,154.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,807,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,767,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,808 shares of company stock worth $57,020,745 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

