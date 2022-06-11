Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives $22.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 215.1% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,017 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $795.35 million and a PE ratio of 22.61.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

