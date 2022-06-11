The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $14.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.20. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

