Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, June 13th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of NEPT opened at $0.11 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
