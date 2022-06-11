Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, June 13th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.11 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 93,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 103,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.