Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives $22.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $795.35 million and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Tremor International has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $23.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 215.1% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,017 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremor International (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.