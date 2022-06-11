Analysts Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $95.64

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

THO opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $55,995,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,764,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,704,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

