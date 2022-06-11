Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYFT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

