Analysts Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $95.64

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $55,995,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,764,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,704,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.