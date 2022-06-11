NexImmune’s (NEXI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEXI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristi Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Grant Verstandig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,244.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 246,902 shares of company stock worth $633,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NexImmune by 259.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 19,525.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

