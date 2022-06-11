Brokerages Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) PT at $32.20

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. Halma has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

