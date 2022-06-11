Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.
ALGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.
ALGS stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.45. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.