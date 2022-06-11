Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

ALGS stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.45. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

