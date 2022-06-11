BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $45.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.