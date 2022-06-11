Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $173.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $206.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

