Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

