North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to Buy

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get North West alerts:

NNWWF stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. North West has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.