Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) Stock Price Down 2%

Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 4,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 59,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.