Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Shares Up 10.1%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $36.83. 15,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 9,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x at the end of the most recent quarter.

