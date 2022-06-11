Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNFI. CL King began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of UNFI opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 267,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,956,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

