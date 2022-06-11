VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.69 and last traded at $59.90. 11,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 19,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.
