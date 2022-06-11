Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Ascom stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Ascom has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Ascom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

