Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of Ascom stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Ascom has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $13.75.
Ascom Company Profile (Get Rating)
