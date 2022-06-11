Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Declines By 85.7%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ANDR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andrea Electronics (ANDR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.