Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Declines By 85.7%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANDR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

