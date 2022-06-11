Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in May

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Asahi Kasei in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

AHKSY opened at $15.91 on Friday. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.