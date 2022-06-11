Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in May

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Get Atos alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEXAY shares. HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Atos from €29.00 ($31.18) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.