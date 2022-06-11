AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 866.0% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AB International Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. AB International Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About AB International Group
