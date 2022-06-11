AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 866.0% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AB International Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. AB International Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

AB International Group Corp. operates as an intellectual property, movie investment, and licensing company that focuses on acquisitions and development of various intellectual property. The company also engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies. In addition, it provides video streaming services under the ABQQ.tv brand name, as well as through website, ABQQ.tv.

