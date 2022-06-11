Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Shares Down 3.3%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 222,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 413,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.
