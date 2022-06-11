2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21. 2,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

Get 2ndVote Society Defended ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.