Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Trading Down 3.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.52 and last traded at $57.52. Approximately 962,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 693,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19.

