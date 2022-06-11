Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.71 and last traded at $58.71. Approximately 3,093,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,108,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.