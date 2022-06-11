VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Shares Down 2%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $37.87. 6,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 7,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43.
