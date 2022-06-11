Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VMBS – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $47.55. Approximately 2,443,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,617,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61.

