Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39. Dollarama has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

