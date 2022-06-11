Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Lowered to €69.50 at Barclays

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from €80.00 ($86.02) to €69.50 ($74.73) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($86.02) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €51.00 ($54.84) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($96.77) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.