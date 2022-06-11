Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

