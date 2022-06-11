Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EGHSF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EGHSF stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $50.78.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

