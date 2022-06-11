Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPRXF opened at 1.15 on Thursday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of 1.15 and a one year high of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.76.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

