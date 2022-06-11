Citigroup Upgrades Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNXF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €66.00 ($70.97) to €67.00 ($72.04) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

