Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €66.00 ($70.97) to €67.00 ($72.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cellnex Telecom from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

