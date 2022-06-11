PDS Biotechnology Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the year. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.36.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 279.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.