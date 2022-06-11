Research Analysts Set Expectations for Prothena Co. plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.89) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. Prothena has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prothena by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prothena by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Prothena by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

