RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for RedHill Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RDHL stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 28.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

