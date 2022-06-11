Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regulus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RGLS stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

