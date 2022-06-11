Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Provention Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal forecasts that the company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $254.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.75. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

