Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYO. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.56. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

