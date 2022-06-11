Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on PolyPid Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyPid in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.11) for the year. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.78. PolyPid has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.64.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the first quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.