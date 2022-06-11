Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on PolyPid Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyPid in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.11) for the year. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the first quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
