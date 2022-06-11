Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.51) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.51) for the year. The consensus estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.34) per share.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of RETA opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,724,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

