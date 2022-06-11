Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Orchard Therapeutics plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORTX. Cowen cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

